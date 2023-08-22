DAX15.841 +0,7%ESt504.299 +0,8%TDax3.149 +0,9%Dow34.473 +0,5%Nas13.721 +1,6%Bitcoin24.388 +0,3%Euro1,0855 -0,1%Öl82,76 -0,4%Gold1.920 +0,3%
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verteuert sich am Vormittag

24.08.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verteuert sich am Vormittag

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagvormittag zu den erfolgreicheren des Tages. Die Aktie legte zuletzt in der Tradegate-Sitzung 2,0 Prozent auf 63,84 EUR zu.

Im Tradegate-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere um 09:19 Uhr 2,0 Prozent. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zog in der Spitze bis auf 63,89 EUR an. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 63,80 EUR. Über Tradegate wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 432 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Bei einem Wert von 86,30 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (11.11.2022). Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 26,03 Prozent niedriger. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 04.05.2023 auf bis zu 54,57 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 14,52 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 23.05.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,16 USD gegenüber 1,05 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.105,36 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.099,46 USD umgesetzt.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 vorlegen.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,32 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

