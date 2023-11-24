Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit Abschlägen
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zuletzt um 1,0 Prozent auf 63,20 USD nach.
Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung verlor die Aktie um 11:41 Uhr 1,0 Prozent auf 63,20 USD. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 6.681 Aktien.
Am 08.02.2023 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 85,11 USD und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Gewinne von 34,67 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 27.10.2023 auf bis zu 58,88 USD und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit Abgaben von 6,84 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.
Am 20.11.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,29 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,07 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,16 Prozent auf 1.136,73 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 vorlegen.
Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,94 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 mit grünem Vorzeichen
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ wenig bewegt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen
