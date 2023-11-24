DAX16.029 +0,2%ESt504.373 +0,3%MSCIW3.009 +0,1%Dow35.333 +0,2%Nas14.241 -0,2%Bitcoin34.412 +0,6%Euro1,0933 +0,2%Öl81,64 +0,4%Gold2.000 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 Siemens Energy ENER6Y NVIDIA 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Rheinmetall 703000 BASF BASF11 Tesla A1CX3T SAP 716460 Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Allianz 840400 Deutsche Bank 514000 Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG50 Microsoft 870747
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Ruhiger Handel am Black Friday: DAX geht über der 16.000er Marke ins Wochenende -- Bitcoin zeitweise über 38.000 US-Dollar -- Bayer von Kepler-Analysten abgestuft -- NVIDIA, Tesla, VW, Amazon im Fokus
Top News
KW 47: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones am Mittag mit Gewinnen
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Aktuelle Multi-Asset-Views von Schroders: wie werden die Aussichten für Aktien, Anleihen und Rohstoffe bewertet? -w-
Notierung im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Freitagnachmittag nordwärts

24.11.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Freitagnachmittag nordwärts

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Freitagnachmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte zuletzt im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 0,8 Prozent auf 64,37 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
59,00 EUR 0,71 EUR 1,22%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktie notierte um 16:08 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel legte sie um 0,8 Prozent auf 64,37 USD zu. Das bisherige Tageshoch markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 64,98 USD. Bei 64,11 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ Bsc-Handelstag. Zuletzt wechselten 640.221 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 08.02.2023 markierte das Papier bei 85,11 USD den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 32,22 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Bei 58,88 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein am 27.10.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 8,53 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 20.11.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,07 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.136,73 USD im Vergleich zu 1.101,90 USD im Vorjahresquartal.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q4 2024 wird am 26.02.2024 erwartet.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,94 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich mit Gewinnen

Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 mit grünem Vorzeichen

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ wenig bewegt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"