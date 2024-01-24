DAX16.838 -0,3%ESt504.559 -0,1%MSCIW3.204 +0,4%Dow37.806 -0,3%Nas15.482 +0,4%Bitcoin36.757 -0,3%Euro1,0896 +0,1%Öl81,00 +1,0%Gold2.017 +0,2%
Vor EZB-Zinsentscheid: DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen in Grün -- ifo-Geschäftsklima im Januar tiefer -- Tesla-Gewinn deutlich eingebrochen
SAP-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: JPMorgan stuft SAP-Aktie hoch
Nokia-Aktie springt an: Nokia weiter vor Herausforderungen - Lichtblicke am Horizont ausgemacht
Kursverlauf

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gibt am Vormittag ab

25.01.24 09:23 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies zuletzt Verluste aus. Im Stuttgart-Handel ging es für das Papier um 0,1 Prozent auf 63,31 EUR abwärts.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der Stuttgart-Sitzung um 09:13 Uhr 0,1 Prozent im Minus bei 63,31 EUR. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 62,97 EUR. Bei 62,97 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Zuletzt wechselten via Stuttgart 593 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Bei einem Wert von 79,05 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (07.02.2023). Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 24,86 Prozent zulegen. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 54,81 EUR ab. Mit einem Kursverlust von 13,43 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,29 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,07 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent auf 1.136,73 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.101,90 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q4 2024 wird am 26.02.2024 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Der Gewinn 2024 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

