Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagmittag im Minusbereich

Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel die Puste aus. Um 11:41 Uhr verlor das Papier 1,2 Prozent auf 65,04 USD. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 998 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 09.07.2022 auf bis zu 124,05 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 47,57 Prozent. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 24.04.2023 bei 62,61 USD. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 3,88 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Am 27.02.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.01.2023 endete, vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,22 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,29 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 4,33 Prozent auf 1.117,80 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.071,40 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 07.06.2023 erfolgen.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 4,20 USD im Jahr 2024 aus.

