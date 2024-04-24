DAX17.880 -1,2%ESt504.929 -1,2%MSCIW3.323 ±0,0%Dow37.780 -1,8%Nas15.439 -1,7%Bitcoin59.259 -1,4%Euro1,0718 +0,2%Öl87,56 -0,6%Gold2.343 +1,1%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Verlusten

25.04.24 16:10 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im NASDAQ-Handel die Puste aus. Zuletzt verlor das Papier 1,7 Prozent auf 60,60 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
57,32 EUR -0,68 EUR -1,17%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 15:52 Uhr 1,7 Prozent im Minus bei 60,60 USD. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 60,34 USD. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 60,45 USD. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ-Handel 65.186 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 06.09.2023 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 75,91 USD und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 25,26 Prozent wieder erreichen. Am 23.04.2024 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 58,88 USD ab. Abschläge von 2,84 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Die Dividendenausschüttung für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre betrug im Jahr 2024 0,000 USD, in diesem Jahr dürfte sich die Dividende laut Expertenschätzungen auf 0,000 USD belaufen.

Am 26.02.2024 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.01.2024 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,42 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,22 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1,15 Mrd. USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 2,56 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,12 Mrd. USD umsetzen können.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q1 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 20.05.2024 präsentieren.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2028 4,92 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Lotus_studio / Shutterstock.com

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
