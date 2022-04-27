  • Suche
25.05.2022 12:04

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochmittag mit grünen Vorzeichen

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochmittag mit grünen Vorzeichen
Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Mittwochmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im XETRA-Handel um 3,2 Prozent auf 88,43 EUR.
Um 25.05.2022 12:22:00 Uhr wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der XETRA-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 3,2 Prozent auf 88,43 EUR nach oben. In der Spitze gewann die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 89,26 EUR. Zum XETRA-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 88,81 EUR. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 726 Stück gehandelt.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 08.07.2021 auf bis zu 342,95 EUR und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 74,21 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Bei 77,00 EUR fiel das Papier am 12.05.2022 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 14,84 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Im Durchschnitt errechneten Experten ein Kursziel von 310,50 USD für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 23.05.2022 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS wurde auf 1,03 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,22 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 21,68 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 1.073,80 USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 882,49 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.

Die Vorlage der Q2 2023-Finanzergebnisse wird am 07.09.2022 erwartet. In aktuellen Schätzungen terminieren Experten die Präsentation der Q1 2024-Bilanz auf den 07.06.2023.

Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,06 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor

Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom

Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Erwartungen übertroffen
Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet
Das US-amerikanisches Softwareunternehmen Zoom Video Communications hat seine Bücher geöffnet.
12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochmittag mit grünen Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
08:53 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications schießt am Vormittag hoch (finanzen.net)
06:39 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.05.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag freundlich (finanzen.net)
23.05.22
Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung (dpa-afx)
23.05.22
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
09.05.22
Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom (finanzen.net)
27.04.22
Tesla-Aktie nach starken Quartalszahlen im Aufwind - ARK-Chefin Cathie Wood trennt sich von Tesla-Anteilen im Millionenwert (finanzen.net)

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

27.04.22Tesla-Aktie nach starken Quartalszahlen im Aufwind - ARK-Chefin Cathie Wood trennt sich von Tesla-Anteilen im Millionenwert
24.05.22Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet
09.05.22Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom
23.05.22Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
24.05.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag freundlich
24.05.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications springt am Dienstagvormittag hoch
24.05.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagmittag stark gefragt
23.05.22Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung
29.04.22Is Most-Watched Stock Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Worth Betting on Now?
03.05.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Weitere Zoom Video Communications News
Trading-News

USA denken über Exportstopp für Ölprodukte nach
Korrekturbewegung tendiert in Richtung GD 20
Wasserstoff-SUVs kommen bald auf den Markt
Neue Krypto-Turbozertifikate sind wochentags rund um die Uhr handelbar
Vontobel: EUR/USD: Zinsanhebung treibt Euro
Investment-News

Podcast: Neue Welt im Energiesektor? #ResearchTalk mit Hagen Ernst
Stabilitätsanker Immobilieninvestment: So investieren Sie jetzt bequem digital
Terra-Crash, Coinbase und Opendoor - Wie entwickeln sich die Krypto- und Equity Märkte?
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Der free lunch
Trendwende bei der Inflation
Ist eine Private Altersvorsorge sinnvoll? Darauf solltest du achten
Bitcoin für den Anlage-Mix: Warum eine Krypto-Beimischung das Risiko-Rendite-Profil eines
