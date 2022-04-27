  • Suche
25.05.2022 16:02

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zieht am Nachmittag deutlich an

25.05.2022 16:02

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zieht am Nachmittag deutlich an

Kursentwicklung im Fokus
Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte zuletzt im XETRA-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 5,1 Prozent auf 90,05 EUR.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im XETRA-Handel. Um 25.05.2022 16:22:00 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 5,1 Prozent auf 90,05 EUR. Den Tageshöchststand markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 91,40 EUR. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 88,81 EUR. Bisher wurden heute 1.158 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Am 08.07.2021 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 342,95 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 73,74 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 12.05.2022 auf bis zu 77,00 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 16,95 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Analysten bewerten die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Durchschnitt mit 310,50 USD.

Am 23.05.2022 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 30.04.2022 endete, vor. Das EPS lag bei 1,03 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,22 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 21,68 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 1.073,80 USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 882,49 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.

Die Kennzahlen für Q2 2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 07.09.2022 präsentieren. Experten terminieren die Vorlage der Q1 2024-Bilanz auf den 07.06.2023.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,06 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor

Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Erwartungen übertroffen
Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet
Das US-amerikanisches Softwareunternehmen Zoom Video Communications hat seine Bücher geöffnet.
15:45 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit sattem Kursplus (finanzen.net)
12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochmittag mit grünen Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
08:53 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications schießt am Vormittag hoch (finanzen.net)
06:39 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
23.05.22
Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung (dpa-afx)
23.05.22
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
09.05.22
Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom (finanzen.net)
27.04.22
Tesla-Aktie nach starken Quartalszahlen im Aufwind - ARK-Chefin Cathie Wood trennt sich von Tesla-Anteilen im Millionenwert (finanzen.net)

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

