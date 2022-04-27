Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zieht am Nachmittag deutlich an

Inflation, Krieg, Zinswende - aktuelle Themen, die die Börsenwelt in Atem halten. Viele Anleger stellen sich deshalb Fragen wie: Was passiert, wenn die Banken weiter kriseln? Wie wirken sich Zinserhöhungen auf Ihr Depot aus? Wie stellen Sie Ihr Portfolio in Zeiten politischer Unsicherheiten optimal auf? Im Online-Seminar heute um 18 Uhr gibt's die Antworten!

Heute im Fokus

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: US-Börsen wagen sich ins Plus vor -- DAX klettert -- CureVac spürt immer noch Folgen von Impfstoff-Misserfolg -- Aareal Bank, RWE, Nordex, Daimler Truck, BMW im Fokus

App-Store von Apple laut Studie an 400.000 Arbeitsplätze in Deutschland gekoppelt. Affenpocken-Impfstoff laut Hersteller in ausreichender Menger vorhanden. Danone und Reckitt fahren Export von Babynahrung in die USA hoch. EZB-Direktor Panetta für Zinspolitik als Hauptinstrument der Geldpolitik - Rehn für kleinen Zinsschritt im Juli.