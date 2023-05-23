  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
25.05.2023 16:08

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag leichter

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag leichter
Aktienkurs aktuell
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Aktie verlor zuletzt in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung 0,5 Prozent auf 62,34 USD.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel die Puste aus. Um 16:08 Uhr verlor das Papier 0,5 Prozent auf 62,34 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 61,87 USD nach. Den NASDAQ Bsc-Handel startete das Papier bei 62,45 USD. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 907.530 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Am 09.07.2022 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 124,05 USD. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 98,99 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 60,45 USD. Dieser Wert wurde am 29.04.2023 erreicht. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 3,03 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Am 22.05.2023 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 30.04.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,16 USD gegenüber 1,03 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,94 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.105,36 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.073,80 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Kennzahlen für Q2 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2023 präsentieren.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,31 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefrot

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Blick ins Depot
Zahlreiche Neuzugänge im Portfolio: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry im 1. Quartal 2023 investiert
Michael Burry ist vor allem für seine Short-Wette gegen den US-Immobilienmarkt bekannt, die ihm nach dem Platzen der Immobilienblase 2007 zu einem Millionengewinn verhalf und im Film "The Big Short" thematisiert wurde. Das folgende Ranking zeigt, wie der Starinvestor mit seinem Hedgefonds Scion Asset Management im ersten Quartal 2023 investiert hat.
16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.net)
12:05 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Mittag fester (finanzen.net)
09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagvormittag mit Kursplus (finanzen.net)
24.05.23
Zoom Video Aktienanalyse: KI als potentieller Wachstumsmotor? Quartalszahlen, Perspektiven & Charttechnik (WH SelfInvest)
24.05.23
Zoom Video Aktienanalyse: KI als potentieller Wachstumsmotor? Quartalszahlen, Perspektiven & Charttechnik (WH SelfInvest)
24.05.23
Zoom Video Aktienanalyse: KI als potentieller Wachstumsmotor? Quartalszahlen, Perspektiven & Charttechnik (WH SelfInvest)
23.05.23
Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefrot (finanzen.net)
23.05.23
Die meistdiskutierten US-Aktien des Tages auf WallStreetBets (u.a. Zoom, NVIDIA, Tesla, Palantir und Upstart) (WH SelfInvest)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung
Werbung

Videos zur Zoom Video Communications Aktie

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

23.05.23Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefrot
24.05.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gibt am Nachmittag ab
24.05.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochmittag leichter
24.05.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications büßt am Vormittag ein
20.05.23Wochenausblick – von Amazon bis Zoom
23.05.23Die meistdiskutierten US-Aktien des Tages auf WallStreetBets (u.a. Zoom, NVIDIA, Tesla, Palantir und Upstart)
23.05.23Die meistdiskutierten US-Aktien des Tages auf WallStreetBets (u.a. Zoom, NVIDIA, Tesla, Palantir und Upstart)
20.05.23Wochenausblick – von Amazon bis Zoom
22.05.23Verluste nach Rally und Rekordhochs, wo liegen die Chancen in dieser Handelswoche? Marktausblick für DAX, Dow, Nasdaq, Gold & Aktien wie Zoom, Nvidia & Co.
23.05.23Die meistdiskutierten US-Aktien des Tages auf WallStreetBets (u.a. Zoom, NVIDIA, Tesla, Palantir und Upstart)
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

AMD – Konsolidierung an der Hürde
Aktie legt zu: Cancom erhöht die Jahresprognose angesichts KBC-Übernahme
Bulle & Bär - Chipaktien im Höhenflug: NVIDIA, ASML und TSMC
Noch bis zum 30.05.2023: Jetzt Aktienanleihen und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barrieren (Worst-Of) zeichnen
NVIDIA IM FOKUS – Alles was Sie über NVIDIA wissen müssen!
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Verlustwahrscheinlichkeit: Geduld zahlt sich aus
Wenn man denkt, es geht nicht mehr.... Nvidia!
BIT Capital: Wie disruptiv greift ChatGPT bestehende Geschäftsmodelle an?
finanzen.net ZERO: Handle Aktien, ETFs, Kryptos und Sparpläne ohne Ordergebühren!
Erheblicher Ausbau von Windanlagen durch Crowdinvesting stehen an
Rente mit 63: Ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand?
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Haus finanzieren? „90 Prozent der jungen Familien müssen wir wegschicken“
Jetzt kommt der Tabubruch bei der Eigentümerversammlung
China, Russland und seine Verbündeten nutzen das Gold zum Showdown
Teurer Streit bei Disney und die vergessenen Helden des Dax
Eine heikle Firmen-Blacklist und Profite vom Balkon

Heute im Fokus

Schuldenstreit im Fokus: US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- DAX gibt nach -- Lufthansa schließt ITA-Anteilskauf ab -- Rückrufaktion bei Mercedes-Benz -- Fresenius, AIXTRON, NVIDIA, Infineon im Fokus

BioNTech rechnet mit saisonalem Corona-Booster bis Sommerende. Google als Sponsor für Fußball-Nationalmannschaft der Frauen. EU genehmigt CS-Übernahme durch UBS. Baader Bank stuft Aroundtown ab und senkt das Kursziel - offenbar Interesse an Center Parcs-Verkauf. BVB-Coach Terzic vor Titelfinale: "Wollen Weg krönen". CANCOM stockt Jahresziele dank KBC-Übernahme auf.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

So hat David Einhorn im ersten Quartal 2023 investiert
Portfolio-Überblick
MDAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 20/23
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 20/23
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2023: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Portfolio
Das Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
1. Quartal 2023: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Portfolio
Blick ins Portfolio
Die Länder mit den meisten Milliardären
Wo leben die meisten Milliardäre?
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien im April 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
iPad-Index 2022
Das kostet das iPad in verschiedenen Ländern
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2023?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen