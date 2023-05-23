Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag leichter

Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel die Puste aus. Um 16:08 Uhr verlor das Papier 0,5 Prozent auf 62,34 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 61,87 USD nach. Den NASDAQ Bsc-Handel startete das Papier bei 62,45 USD. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 907.530 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Am 09.07.2022 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 124,05 USD. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 98,99 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 60,45 USD. Dieser Wert wurde am 29.04.2023 erreicht. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 3,03 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Am 22.05.2023 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 30.04.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,16 USD gegenüber 1,03 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,94 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.105,36 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.073,80 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Kennzahlen für Q2 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2023 präsentieren.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,31 USD je Aktie.

