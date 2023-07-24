Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Dienstagmittag an Fahrt
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagmittag zu den erfolgreicheren des Tages. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verteuerte es sich um 0,5 Prozent auf 69,87 USD.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel. Um 12:01 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,5 Prozent auf 69,87 USD. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 146 Stück.
Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 09.08.2022 auf bis zu 119,80 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 71,46 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Am 29.04.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 60,45 USD nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 13,48 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.
Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023 vor. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,16 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,03 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.105,36 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Die Kennzahlen für Q2 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2023 präsentieren.
