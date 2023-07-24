DAX16.204 +0,1%ESt504.396 +0,3%TDax3.239 +0,2%Dow35.411 +0,5%Nas14.059 +0,2%Bitcoin26.390 ±0,0%Euro1,1045 -0,2%Öl82,95 +0,2%Gold1.954 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T Bayer BAY001 NEL ASA A0B733 Deutsche Bank 514000 Plug Power A1JA81 BASF BASF11 Amazon 906866 NVIDIA 918422 TUI TUAG50 Apple 865985 Vonovia A1ML7J Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 AMC Entertainment A A1W90H Deutsche Telekom 555750
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Woche der Notenbanken: DAX wenig bewegt -- Bayer mit Gewinnwarnung -- adidas verbessert Ausblick zum operativen Ergebnis -- Lufthansa, Unilever, Thales, Kühne+Nagel, Shell im Fokus
Top News
NYSE-Titel Dow-Aktie vorbörslich tiefer: Umsatzeinbruch bei Dow
Gaspreis, Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co aktuell
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
So bewegt sich Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Dienstagmittag an Fahrt

25.07.23 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Dienstagmittag an Fahrt

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagmittag zu den erfolgreicheren des Tages. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verteuerte es sich um 0,5 Prozent auf 69,87 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
62,47 EUR -0,66 EUR -1,05%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel. Um 12:01 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,5 Prozent auf 69,87 USD. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 146 Stück.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 09.08.2022 auf bis zu 119,80 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 71,46 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Am 29.04.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 60,45 USD nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 13,48 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023 vor. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,16 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,03 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.105,36 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Kennzahlen für Q2 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2023 präsentieren.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Abschwung nach Pandemie: Zoom zeigt sich dennoch optimistisch für Asien-Pazifik-Geschäft

Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch

ARK Innovation ETF: Bestperformer schlägt sogar Cathie Woods Lieblingsaktie Tesla

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent

Bildquellen: Tischenko Irina / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.