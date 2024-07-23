DAX18.294 -0,5%ESt504.810 -1,1%MSCIW3.514 -0,1%Dow40.149 +0,7%Nas17.371 +0,2%Bitcoin59.545 -1,3%Euro1,0860 +0,2%Öl81,35 -0,2%Gold2.365 -1,4%
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus
Wüstenrot & Württembergische-Aktie: Prognosesenkung nach Unwettern
Neuer Vertrag mit Basketball-Profiliga NBA: Amazon sichert sich Rechte für TV-Übertragung - Amazon-Aktie unter Druck
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

25.07.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Nachmittag stärker

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Im NASDAQ-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere zuletzt 1,0 Prozent.

Um 15:53 Uhr stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 1,0 Prozent auf 58,75 USD. Den höchsten Stand des Tages erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 58,76 USD. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 58,29 USD. Im NASDAQ-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 60.377 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 06.09.2023 bei 75,91 USD. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 29,20 Prozent Luft nach oben. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 55,65 USD ab. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 5,28 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Die Dividendenausschüttung für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre betrug im Jahr 2024 0,000 USD, in diesem Jahr dürfte sich die Dividende laut Expertenschätzungen auf 0,000 USD belaufen.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 20.05.2024 vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 0,70 USD, nach 0,05 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1,14 Mrd. USD – ein Plus von 3,25 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1,11 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q2 2025 wird am 19.08.2024 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Für das Jahr 2025 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 5,05 USD je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt ab

Pluszeichen in New York: Letztendlich Gewinne im NASDAQ 100

Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Dienstagshandel mit Gewinnen

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

