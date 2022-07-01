  • Suche
25.08.2022 15:45

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagnachmittag mit Kursabschlägen

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagnachmittag mit Kursabschlägen
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im XETRA-Handel rutschte das Papier um 1,4 Prozent auf 83,50 EUR ab.
Um 04:22 Uhr rutschte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in der XETRA-Sitzung um 1,4 Prozent auf 83,50 EUR ab. Die Abwärtsbewegung der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging bis auf 83,50 EUR. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 84,70 EUR. Im XETRA-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 732 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 27.08.2021 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 302,90 EUR und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 72,43 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Am 12.05.2022 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 77,00 EUR und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 8,44 Prozent.

Das mittlere Kursziel sehen Analysten bei 310,50 USD.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 22.08.2022 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.07.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,05 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,32 USD je Aktie gewesen. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.099,46 USD – ein Plus von 14,98 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 956,24 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Die kommende Q3 2023-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 07.12.2022 veröffentlicht. Experten erwarten die Q2 2024-Kennzahlen am 06.09.2023.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2023 3,72 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Jirsak / Shutterstock

Bücher geöffnet
Zoom-Aktie fällt an der NASDAQ zweistellig: Zoom Video Communications erleidet Gewinnrückgang
Der Spezialist für Video-Kommunikation Zoom hat Anlegern nachbörslich seine Bilanz für das abgelaufene Geschäftsquartal präsentiert.
24.08.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochnachmittag mit Verlusten (finanzen.net)
24.08.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
24.08.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit KursVerlusten (finanzen.net)
23.08.22
Zoom Video Communications: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal (finanzen.net)
23.08.22
Wachstum bei Zoom verlangsamt sich weiter (dpa-afx)
22.08.22
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
07.08.22
Erste Schätzungen: Zoom Video Communications legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
01.07.22
Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale" (finanzen.net)

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

