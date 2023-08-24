Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger trennen sich am Freitagmittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Freitagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zuletzt um 2,3 Prozent auf 65,43 USD nach.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 11:35 Uhr Verluste hinnehmen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es um 2,3 Prozent auf 65,43 USD abwärts. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 16.429 Aktien.
Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 12.11.2022 auf bis zu 89,67 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 37,05 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Am 29.04.2023 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 60,45 USD. Mit Abgaben von 7,61 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.
Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2023 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,16 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.105,36 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 0,54 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.099,46 USD umsetzen können.
Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q3 2024 wird am 22.11.2023 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.
Der Gewinn 2024 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,32 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.
NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Zoom Video Communications mit klarem Plus beim Gewinn
NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie: Zoom rudert nach Empörung rund um Datennutzung für KI-Training zurück
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer
