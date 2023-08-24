DAX15.632 +0,1%ESt504.236 +0,1%TDax3.083 -0,2%Dow34.205 +0,3%Nas13.455 -0,1%Bitcoin24.031 -0,7%Euro1,0786 -0,3%Öl84,17 +1,1%Gold1.908 -0,5%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit stabiler Tendenz

25.08.23 16:08 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications hat am Freitagnachmittag nur geringe Kursbewegungen zu verzeichnen. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zeigte sich zuletzt stabil und notierte im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel bei 66,89 USD.

Kaum Bewegung ließ sich um 16:08 Uhr bei der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ausmachen. Das Papier notierte via NASDAQ Bsc bei 66,89 USD. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf ein Tageshoch von 67,49 USD zu. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 66,56 USD ab. Den NASDAQ Bsc-Handel startete das Papier bei 66,67 USD. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 260.223 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (89,67 USD) erklomm das Papier am 12.11.2022. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 34,06 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 60,45 USD am 29.04.2023. Abschläge von 9,63 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Am 23.05.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 30.04.2023 – vorgestellt. Das EPS lag bei 1,16 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,05 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.105,36 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.099,46 USD umgesetzt.

Voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q3 2024-Bilanz gewähren.

Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,32 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

