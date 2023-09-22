Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit Verlusten
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications gab in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung ab. Zuletzt ging es um 1,2 Prozent auf 67,99 USD abwärts.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 10:38 Uhr um 1,2 Prozent auf 67,99 USD nach. Bisher wurden heute 156 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.
Bei einem Wert von 89,67 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (12.11.2022). Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 24,18 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Bei 60,45 USD fiel das Papier am 29.04.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 11,09 Prozent sinken.
Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,34 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.138,68 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.099,46 USD umgesetzt.
Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 vorlegen.
Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,68 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.
