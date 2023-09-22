DAX15.405 -1,0%ESt504.167 -1,0%MSCIW2.880 -0,2%Dow33.953 ±-0,0%Nas13.239 +0,2%Bitcoin24.767 +0,5%Euro1,0592 -0,6%Öl93,12 -0,8%Gold1.917 -0,4%
Fokus auf Aktienkurs

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications fällt am Montagnachmittag

25.09.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications fällt am Montagnachmittag

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Zuletzt fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel rutschte das Papier um 0,1 Prozent auf 68,76 USD ab.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
64,53 EUR -0,43 EUR -0,66%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 16:08 Uhr 0,1 Prozent im Minus bei 68,76 USD. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 68,24 USD nach. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 68,25 USD. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 160.094 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 12.11.2022 bei 89,67 USD. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 23,32 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 60,45 USD ab. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 12,09 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 21.08.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,34 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,05 USD je Aktie gewesen. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.138,68 USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD eingefahren.

Am 22.11.2023 werden die Q3 2024-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.

Der Gewinn 2024 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,68 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: Lotus_studio / Shutterstock.com

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
