Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Vormittag an Fahrt

25.09.23 09:23 Uhr
Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Montagvormittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der Tradegate-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 1,0 Prozent auf 65,17 EUR nach oben.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 08:00 Uhr 1,0 Prozent im Plus bei 65,17 EUR. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf ein Tageshoch von 65,17 EUR zu. Die Tradegate-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 65,17 EUR. Im Tradegate-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 20 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 86,30 EUR. Dieser Kurs wurde am 11.11.2022 erreicht. Mit einem Zuwachs von 32,42 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Bei 54,57 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 04.05.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 19,42 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Am 21.08.2023 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,34 USD, nach 1,05 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.138,68 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.099,46 USD umgesetzt.

Die Vorlage der Q3 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird am 22.11.2023 erwartet.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2024 4,68 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: WHYFRAME / Shutterstock.com

