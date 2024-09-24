Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochnachmittag mit Einbußen
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im NASDAQ-Handel die Puste aus. Zuletzt verlor das Papier 1,8 Prozent auf 68,20 USD.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 15:53 Uhr 1,8 Prozent im Minus bei 68,20 USD. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 68,16 USD. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 68,96 USD. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 58.995 Aktien.
Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (74,75 USD) erklomm das Papier am 28.12.2023. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 8,77 Prozent niedriger. Am 13.08.2024 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 55,07 USD ab. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 23,83 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre bezogen im Jahr 2024 über eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im laufenden Jahr dürfte sich die Dividendenausschüttung auf 0,000 USD belaufen.
Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2024. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 0,71 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 0,61 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1,16 Mrd. USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 2,09 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.
Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2025 voraussichtlich am 18.11.2024 präsentieren.
Analysten erwarten für 2025 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 5,33 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
