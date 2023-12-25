Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit stabiler Tendenz
Wenig Veränderung zeigt am Montagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Ohne große Ausschläge präsentierte sich zuletzt die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Der Anteilsschein notierte via NASDAQ Bsc bei 72,51 USD.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie kam im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 01:59 Uhr kaum vom Fleck. Der Anteilsschein tendierte bei 72,51 USD. Bei 72,84 USD erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie den bisherigen Tageshöchststand. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 71,70 USD nach. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 72,12 USD. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 2.386.871 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Bei 85,11 USD markierte der Titel am 08.02.2023 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Gewinne von 17,39 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 58,88 USD am 27.10.2023. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 23,14 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Am 20.11.2023 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.10.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 1.101,90 USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1.136,73 USD ausgewiesen.
Die kommende Q4 2024-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 veröffentlicht.
Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,95 USD je Aktie belaufen.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
