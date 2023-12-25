DAX16.706 +0,1%ESt504.521 -0,1%MSCIW3.152 +0,2%Dow37.386 -0,1%Nas14.993 +0,2%Bitcoin39.180 +0,3%Euro1,1015 ±0,0%Öl79,19 -0,2%Gold2.053 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 Tesla A1CX3T BYD A0M4W9 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Amazon 906866 BASF BASF11 Apple 865985 NVIDIA 918422 Microsoft 870747 Allianz 840400 Deutsche Bank 514000 Deutsche Telekom 555750 NEL ASA A0B733 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht mit knappem Plus ins lange Weihnachtswochenende -- BYD baut Werk in Ungarn -- Nike enttäuscht mit Ausblick -- Tesla-Erweiterung in Grünheide -- RWE im Fokus
Top News
Rohstoff-Marktbericht zu Erdgaspreis, Kupferpreis, Goldpreis & Co. am Mittag
Kryptowährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
🎁 Das Weihnachtsgeschenk für Börsianer - Hier auspacken!
Notierung im Blick

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit stabiler Tendenz

25.12.23 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit stabiler Tendenz

Wenig Veränderung zeigt am Montagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Ohne große Ausschläge präsentierte sich zuletzt die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Der Anteilsschein notierte via NASDAQ Bsc bei 72,51 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
64,92 EUR 0,97 EUR 1,52%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie kam im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 01:59 Uhr kaum vom Fleck. Der Anteilsschein tendierte bei 72,51 USD. Bei 72,84 USD erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie den bisherigen Tageshöchststand. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 71,70 USD nach. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 72,12 USD. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 2.386.871 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Bei 85,11 USD markierte der Titel am 08.02.2023 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Gewinne von 17,39 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 58,88 USD am 27.10.2023. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 23,14 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Am 20.11.2023 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.10.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 1.101,90 USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1.136,73 USD ausgewiesen.

Die kommende Q4 2024-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 veröffentlicht.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,95 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag stärker

Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start in Rot

Freundlicher Handel: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 aktuell

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: laviana / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"