Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag mit kaum veränderter Tendenz
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zeigt am Montagnachmittag wenig Änderung. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie kam im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zuletzt kaum vom Fleck. Der Anteilsschein tendierte bei 72,51 USD.
Bei der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ließ sich um 01:59 Uhr kaum Bewegung zum Vortag ausmachen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel hat das Papier einen Wert von 72,51 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf 72,84 USD an, der bisherige Tageshöchstkurs. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 71,70 USD. Zum NASDAQ Bsc-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 72,12 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ Bsc-Volumen auf 2.386.871 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (85,11 USD) erklomm das Papier am 08.02.2023. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 17,39 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 18,79 Prozent Luft nach unten.
Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 20.11.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,29 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,07 USD je Aktie gewesen. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,16 Prozent auf 1.136,73 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 vorlegen.
Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,95 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
