Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag nahe Nulllinie

25.12.23 09:22 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Montagvormittag ohne große Bewegung. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zeigte sich zuletzt stabil und notierte im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel bei 72,51 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
64,92 EUR 0,97 EUR 1,52%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Kaum Bewegung ließ sich um 01:59 Uhr bei der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ausmachen. Das Papier notierte via NASDAQ Bsc bei 72,51 USD. In der Spitze legte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 72,84 USD zu. Die höchsten Verluste verbuchte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 71,70 USD. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 72,12 USD. Zuletzt wechselten via NASDAQ Bsc 2.386.871 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 08.02.2023 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 85,11 USD ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 17,39 Prozent zulegen. Bei 58,88 USD fiel das Papier am 27.10.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 23,14 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 20.11.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Das EPS wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 1,07 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.136,73 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q4 2024-Bilanz gewähren.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2024 setzen Experten auf 4,95 USD fest.

Redaktion finanzen.net

