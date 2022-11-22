  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
26.01.2023 11:05

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications schiebt sich am Mittag vor

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications schiebt sich am Mittag vor
Fokus auf Aktienkurs
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im XETRA-Handel um 1,7 Prozent auf 63,10 EUR.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Um 12:22 Uhr konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der XETRA-Sitzung um 1,7 Prozent auf 63,10 EUR. Kurzfristig markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 63,83 EUR ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 63,28 EUR. Bisher wurden heute 121 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Am 02.02.2022 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 140,62 EUR. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 55,13 Prozent wieder erreichen. Am 27.12.2022 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 59,71 EUR ab. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 5,68 Prozent sinken.

Analysten geben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 171,00 USD an.

Am 21.11.2022 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.10.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,07 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,11 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 4,87 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 1.050,76 USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1.101,90 USD ausgewiesen.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q4 2023 voraussichtlich am 27.02.2023 präsentieren.

Beim Gewinn 2023 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 3,96 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NVIDIA-Aktie im großen Stil verkauft: Cathie Wood macht ARK Innovation ETF für 2023 fit

Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel

Bald kommt die Zoom-Integration für alle neuen Tesla-Modelle

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
25.01.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
25.01.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gibt am Mittwochmittag nach (finanzen.net)
25.01.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochvormittag mit Abschlägen (finanzen.net)
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
17.01.23
Fehler bei Online-Bewerbungsgesprächen: Diese 4 Tipps sollten Sie kennen (finanzen.net)
13.01.23
NVIDIA-Aktie im großen Stil verkauft: Cathie Wood macht ARK Innovation ETF für 2023 fit (finanzen.net)
22.11.22
Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel (finanzen.net)
22.11.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Ziel für Zoom auf 83 Dollar - 'Neutral' (dpa-afx)
22.11.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Um 18 Uhr live: DAX-Strategien für das Rezessionsjahr 2023

2023 könnte es an den Aktienmärkten ungemütlich werden. Welche Märkte bieten jetzt noch die besten Chancen und mit welcher Strategie sollte man investieren? Die Antwort gibt es heute Abend im Online-Seminar!

Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

13.01.23NVIDIA-Aktie im großen Stil verkauft: Cathie Wood macht ARK Innovation ETF für 2023 fit
25.01.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
25.01.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gibt am Mittwochmittag nach
25.01.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochvormittag mit Abschlägen
17.01.23Fehler bei Online-Bewerbungsgesprächen: Diese 4 Tipps sollten Sie kennen
02.01.23Better Growth Stock: Zoom Video Communications vs. C3.ai
04.01.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
12.01.23Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
13.01.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
20.01.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Krypto News: Tamadoge launcht neues Krypto-Game
Fed-Sitzung: Zinserhöhung um “nur” 25 Bp?
Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Infineon, Fresenius Medical Care, Continental
DAX - Quartalsberichte schüren Skepsis
Konsolidierung im laufenden Aufwärtstrend
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Jetzt verlängert: Bis zu 2.000€ Winterbonus sichern
Vorstoß der künstlichen Intelligenz - hat ChatGPT das Potenzial zum Google-Killer?
Gewinnmargen von bis zu 50 Prozent? Atoss Software kann es!
Lust am Untergang
ESG-Fonds - Was sind die ESG-Kriterien bei Fonds?
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die unverhoffte Börsenrallye
Tolle Tesla-Zahlen und die Liste der Disflations-Gewinner
Es droht der Grundsteuer-Exzess
Bei diesen Produkten lohnt der Griff zur preiswerten Handelsmarke besonders
Das Bauzins-Paradox

Heute im Fokus

Berichtssaison liefert Impulse: DAX wenig bewegt -- Tesla steigert Umsatz und Gewinn -- SAP will Tausende Stellen streichen -- Auch IBM setzt Stellenabbau um -- RWE, Rheinmetall, Sartorius im Fokus

Kampf gegen Inflation: Wirtschaftsweise fordert von EZB weitere Letzinserhöhungen ein. STMicroelectronics mit Umsatzprognose über Erwartungen. Verdopplung von Strompreis & Gaspreis für Verbraucher laut Stadtwerken realistisch. ver.di ruft Deutsche Post-Beschäftigte am Donnerstag erneut zu Streik auf. Chevron startet Aktienrückkaufprogramm in Milliardenhöhe.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

10.000 Euro in Aktien von Tesla, BYD & Co. investiert: Wo Anleger 2022 am wenigsten verloren hätten
Mit welcher EV-Aktie hätte man 2022 am wenigsten verloren
Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Das sind die größten Hersteller für Smartphones auf der Welt.
So leben die Staatschefs: Die teuersten Regierungssitze der Welt
So teuer leben die staatlichen Oberhäupter
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2022
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

In Deutschland wird über eine mögliche Lieferung von Leopard-Panzern an die Ukraine diskutiert. Wie ist Ihre Meinung dazu?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen