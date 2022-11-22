Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications schiebt sich am Mittag vor

Um 12:22 Uhr konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der XETRA-Sitzung um 1,7 Prozent auf 63,10 EUR. Kurzfristig markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 63,83 EUR ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 63,28 EUR. Bisher wurden heute 121 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Am 02.02.2022 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 140,62 EUR. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 55,13 Prozent wieder erreichen. Am 27.12.2022 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 59,71 EUR ab. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 5,68 Prozent sinken.

Analysten geben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 171,00 USD an.

Am 21.11.2022 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.10.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,07 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,11 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 4,87 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 1.050,76 USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1.101,90 USD ausgewiesen.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q4 2023 voraussichtlich am 27.02.2023 präsentieren.

Beim Gewinn 2023 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 3,96 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NVIDIA-Aktie im großen Stil verkauft: Cathie Wood macht ARK Innovation ETF für 2023 fit

Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel

Bald kommt die Zoom-Integration für alle neuen Tesla-Modelle

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications Long Short Hebel wählen: 5x 10x Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen Name Hebel KO Emittent Keine Daten Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com