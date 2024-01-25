Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag mit Verlusten
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Freitagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie verlor zuletzt in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung 0,2 Prozent auf 67,27 USD.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte um 11:13 Uhr im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,2 Prozent auf 67,27 USD. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 1.700 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Am 08.02.2023 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 85,11 USD und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 20,96 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Bei 58,88 USD fiel das Papier am 27.10.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit Abgaben von 12,47 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.
Am 20.11.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.10.2023 – vorgestellt. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,29 USD gegenüber 1,07 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.136,73 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 3,16 Prozent gesteigert.
Die Kennzahlen für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 präsentieren.
Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,95 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
