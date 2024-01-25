DAX16.922 +0,1%ESt504.618 +0,8%MSCIW3.212 +0,3%Dow38.049 +0,6%Nas15.511 +0,2%Bitcoin37.568 +2,1%Euro1,0874 +0,2%Öl82,03 -0,4%Gold2.024 +0,1%
Kurs der Zoom Video Communications
Kurs der Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag mit Verlusten

26.01.24 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag mit Verlusten

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Freitagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie verlor zuletzt in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung 0,2 Prozent auf 67,27 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
61,72 EUR -2,09 EUR -3,28%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte um 11:13 Uhr im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,2 Prozent auf 67,27 USD. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 1.700 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 08.02.2023 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 85,11 USD und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 20,96 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Bei 58,88 USD fiel das Papier am 27.10.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit Abgaben von 12,47 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Am 20.11.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.10.2023 – vorgestellt. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,29 USD gegenüber 1,07 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.136,73 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 3,16 Prozent gesteigert.

Die Kennzahlen für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 präsentieren.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,95 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start auf grünem Terrain

Cathie Wood schmeißt NASDAQs Coinbase-Aktien in großem Stil aus ARK Invest-ETFs - doch diese Aktie ist jetzt top

NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 verbucht letztendlich Zuschläge

Bildquellen: bluebay / Shutterstock.com

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

