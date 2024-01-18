DAX16.954 +0,3%ESt504.637 +1,2%MSCIW3.212 +0,3%Dow38.166 +0,3%Nas15.520 +0,1%Bitcoin38.065 +3,4%Euro1,0864 +0,2%Öl82,44 +0,1%Gold2.018 -0,1%
RWE übertrifft Ziele -- Sartorius mit niedrigerem Ergebnis -- Intel wird für Erlöse vorsichtiger -- LVMH, DWS, BYD im Fokus
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
Optimismus steigt an Frankfurter Börse: DAX bewegt sich ins Plus
Ratgeber: Kreditausfallabsicherung - so schützen Sie sich und Ihre Liebsten vor Zahlungsausfällen im Ernstfall!
Aktienkurs aktuell

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications steigt am Freitagnachmittag

26.01.24 16:08 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Freitagnachmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere zuletzt 0,7 Prozent.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
62,50 EUR -1,31 EUR -2,05%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktie legte um 16:08 Uhr in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung 0,7 Prozent auf 67,88 USD zu. Kurzfristig markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 68,55 USD ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Bei 67,33 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ Bsc-Handelstag. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 382.066 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 08.02.2023 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 85,11 USD. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 25,38 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 27.10.2023 auf bis zu 58,88 USD und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 15,29 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 20.11.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Das EPS wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 1,07 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.136,73 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q4 2024 wird am 26.02.2024 erwartet.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2024 setzen Experten auf 4,95 USD fest.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start auf grünem Terrain

Cathie Wood schmeißt NASDAQs Coinbase-Aktien in großem Stil aus ARK Invest-ETFs - doch diese Aktie ist jetzt top

NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 verbucht letztendlich Zuschläge

Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

