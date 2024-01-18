Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications steigt am Freitagnachmittag
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Freitagnachmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere zuletzt 0,7 Prozent.
Die Aktie legte um 16:08 Uhr in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung 0,7 Prozent auf 67,88 USD zu. Kurzfristig markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 68,55 USD ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Bei 67,33 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ Bsc-Handelstag. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 382.066 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Am 08.02.2023 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 85,11 USD. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 25,38 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 27.10.2023 auf bis zu 58,88 USD und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 15,29 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.
Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 20.11.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Das EPS wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 1,07 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.136,73 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q4 2024 wird am 26.02.2024 erwartet.
Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2024 setzen Experten auf 4,95 USD fest.
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
