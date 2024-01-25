Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Freitagvormittag ins Minus
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Freitagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt Verluste hinnehmen. Im Tradegate-Handel ging es um 0,3 Prozent auf 62,02 EUR abwärts.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 09:04 Uhr um 0,3 Prozent auf 62,02 EUR ab. Die höchsten Verluste verbuchte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 61,58 EUR. Mit einem Wert von 61,58 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 647 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Bei einem Wert von 79,16 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (08.02.2023). Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 27,64 Prozent Luft nach oben. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 04.05.2023 (54,57 EUR). Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 12,01 Prozent.
Am 20.11.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Das EPS wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 1,07 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.136,73 USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1.101,90 USD eingefahren.
Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 präsentieren.
Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,95 USD je Aktie belaufen.
