DAX17.430 +0,1%ESt504.867 -0,1%MSCIW3.334 +0,1%Dow39.132 +0,2%Nas15.997 -0,3%Bitcoin47.034 -1,6%Euro1,0854 +0,3%Öl81,14 -0,5%Gold2.032 -0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 Rheinmetall 703000 Allianz 840400 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 SynBiotic A3E5A5 Berkshire Hathaway A0YJQ2 Bayer BAY001 BASF BASF11 Super Micro Computer A0MKJF NEL ASA A0B733 Amazon 906866 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Tesla A1CX3T HENSOLDT HAG000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX stabil -- Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway mit starker Bilanz -- Jefferies stuft NEL ASA herunter -- Siemens Energy-HV voraus -- RWE, SGL, BASF, Intuitive Machines, ENCAVIS im Fokus
Top News
DAX bleibt zum Start der Woche an Bestmarke dran
Deshalb notieren die Ölpreise zum Start der neuen Woche etwas leichter
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Träume verwirklichen! Mit den Pockets unseres Selection-Partners C24 kannst Du ganz einfach für individuelle Ziele sparen. Jetzt mehr erfahren!
Aktienkurs aktuell

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag höher

26.02.24 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag höher

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagmittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Zuletzt stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,5 Prozent auf 63,70 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
58,81 EUR 1,36 EUR 2,37%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte um 11:57 Uhr klettern und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,5 Prozent auf 63,70 USD. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 10.670 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 01.03.2023 auf bis zu 76,97 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 20,83 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Am 27.10.2023 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 58,88 USD. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 7,57 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre bezogen im Jahr 2023 über eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im laufenden Jahr dürfte sich die Dividendenausschüttung auf 0,000 USD belaufen.

Am 21.11.2023 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,29 USD gegenüber 1,07 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.136,73 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 3,16 Prozent gesteigert.

Mit der Q4 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 26.02.2024 gerechnet. Experten kalkulieren am 03.03.2025 mit der Veröffentlichung der Q4 2025-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications.

Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,94 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Ende des Mittwochshandels schwächer

Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels schwächer

Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start auf grünem Terrain

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: Lotus_studio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"