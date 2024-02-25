Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag höher

Aktienkurs aktuell

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagmittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Zuletzt stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,5 Prozent auf 63,70 USD.

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte um 11:57 Uhr klettern und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,5 Prozent auf 63,70 USD. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 10.670 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 01.03.2023 auf bis zu 76,97 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 20,83 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Am 27.10.2023 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 58,88 USD. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 7,57 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre bezogen im Jahr 2023 über eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im laufenden Jahr dürfte sich die Dividendenausschüttung auf 0,000 USD belaufen.

Am 21.11.2023 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,29 USD gegenüber 1,07 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.136,73 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 3,16 Prozent gesteigert.

Mit der Q4 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 26.02.2024 gerechnet. Experten kalkulieren am 03.03.2025 mit der Veröffentlichung der Q4 2025-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications.

Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,94 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

