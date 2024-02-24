Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag ins Plus

Aktie im Blick

Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewann die Aktie zuletzt 0,6 Prozent auf 63,80 USD.

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte um 16:08 Uhr klettern und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,6 Prozent auf 63,80 USD. Bei 64,32 USD erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie den bisherigen Tageshöchststand. Den NASDAQ Bsc-Handel startete das Papier bei 63,65 USD. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 934.613 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 01.03.2023 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 76,97 USD. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 20,64 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Am 27.10.2023 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 58,88 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit Abgaben von 7,71 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Im Jahr 2023 erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Anleger einen Gewinnanteil in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 0,000 USD.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 21.11.2023 vor. Das EPS lag bei 1,29 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,07 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.136,73 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q4 2024 wird am 26.02.2024 erwartet. Mit der Präsentation der Q4 2025-Finanzergebnisse von Zoom Video Communications rechnen Experten am 03.03.2025.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2024 setzen Experten auf 4,94 USD fest.

