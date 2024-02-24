DAX17.423 ±0,0%ESt504.865 -0,2%MSCIW3.334 +0,1%Dow39.158 +0,1%Nas16.036 +0,2%Bitcoin49.160 +2,8%Euro1,0853 +0,3%Öl82,14 +0,7%Gold2.028 -0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 Rheinmetall 703000 Allianz 840400 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Super Micro Computer A0MKJF Berkshire Hathaway A0YJQ2 Bayer BAY001 SynBiotic A3E5A5 BASF BASF11 NEL ASA A0B733 Amazon 906866 HENSOLDT HAG000 Tesla A1CX3T Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch stabil -- Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway mit starker Bilanz -- Ärger bei Siemens Energy-HV -- RWE, SGL, BASF, Intuitive Machines, ENCAVIS im Fokus
Top News
Barry Callebaut-Aktie reagiert negativ auf geplante Fabrikschließung in Norderstedt - Umfangreicher Stellenabbau
Rekordjagd geht weiter: DAX mit neuem Allzeithoch und Rekord-Schlussstand
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Träume verwirklichen! Mit den Pockets unseres Selection-Partners C24 kannst Du ganz einfach für individuelle Ziele sparen. Jetzt mehr erfahren!
Aktie im Blick

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag ins Plus

26.02.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag ins Plus

Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewann die Aktie zuletzt 0,6 Prozent auf 63,80 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
59,11 EUR 1,66 EUR 2,89%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte um 16:08 Uhr klettern und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,6 Prozent auf 63,80 USD. Bei 64,32 USD erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie den bisherigen Tageshöchststand. Den NASDAQ Bsc-Handel startete das Papier bei 63,65 USD. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 934.613 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 01.03.2023 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 76,97 USD. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 20,64 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Am 27.10.2023 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 58,88 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit Abgaben von 7,71 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Im Jahr 2023 erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Anleger einen Gewinnanteil in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 0,000 USD.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 21.11.2023 vor. Das EPS lag bei 1,29 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,07 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.136,73 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q4 2024 wird am 26.02.2024 erwartet. Mit der Präsentation der Q4 2025-Finanzergebnisse von Zoom Video Communications rechnen Experten am 03.03.2025.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2024 setzen Experten auf 4,94 USD fest.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Ende des Mittwochshandels schwächer

Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels schwächer

Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start auf grünem Terrain

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: Tischenko Irina / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"