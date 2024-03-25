DAX18.375 +0,6%ESt505.062 +0,4%MSCIW3.420 -0,2%Dow39.412 +0,3%Nas16.443 +0,4%Bitcoin64.448 -0,1%Euro1,0841 ±0,0%Öl86,33 -0,4%Gold2.177 +0,2%
So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit KursVerlusten

26.03.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit KursVerlusten

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der NASDAQ-Sitzung zuletzt um 0,6 Prozent auf 66,29 USD ab.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
61,31 EUR 0,70 EUR 1,15%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 15:53 Uhr Verluste hinnehmen. Im NASDAQ-Handel ging es um 0,6 Prozent auf 66,29 USD abwärts. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 66,27 USD. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 67,00 USD. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ-Handel 108.217 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 06.09.2023 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 75,91 USD. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 14,50 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Bei einem Wert von 58,88 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (27.10.2023). Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 11,18 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications-Anleger im laufenden Jahr mit einer Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD rechnen können. Im Vorjahr schüttete Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD aus.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 26.02.2024 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.01.2024 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,42 USD gegenüber 1,22 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.146,46 USD – ein Plus von 2,56 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1.117,80 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q1 2025 voraussichtlich am 20.05.2024 vorlegen.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2025 4,95 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Wie KI-Funktionen Zoom wieder auf Wachstumskurs bringen könnten

Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verliert zum Ende des Montagshandels

NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 gibt nach

Bildquellen: Lotus_studio / Shutterstock.com

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
