Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit KursVerlusten

Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Dienstagnachmittag schwächer

Heute im Fokus

Conti will in Hessen 1.200 Stellen streichen. Apple verkauft im Februar weniger iPhones in China. Goldpreis nahe Rekordhoch. FUCHS-Chef veräußert Unternehmensaktien in Millionenwert. KWS Saat verkauft Maisgeschäft in Südamerika. GfK-Konsumklima hellt sich leicht auf. Norma Group erwartet mindestens stabile Marge - Weniger Dividende. Nordex kann Liefer-Auftrag in Südafrika an Land ziehen.