Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit KursVerlusten
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der NASDAQ-Sitzung zuletzt um 0,6 Prozent auf 66,29 USD ab.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 15:53 Uhr Verluste hinnehmen. Im NASDAQ-Handel ging es um 0,6 Prozent auf 66,29 USD abwärts. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 66,27 USD. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 67,00 USD. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ-Handel 108.217 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Am 06.09.2023 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 75,91 USD. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 14,50 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Bei einem Wert von 58,88 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (27.10.2023). Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 11,18 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.
Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications-Anleger im laufenden Jahr mit einer Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD rechnen können. Im Vorjahr schüttete Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD aus.
Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 26.02.2024 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.01.2024 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,42 USD gegenüber 1,22 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.146,46 USD – ein Plus von 2,56 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1.117,80 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.
Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q1 2025 voraussichtlich am 20.05.2024 vorlegen.
Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2025 4,95 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
