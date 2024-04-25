Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Freitagnachmittag an Boden
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Freitagnachmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Zuletzt stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,8 Prozent auf 61,52 USD.
Die Aktie notierte um 15:53 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im NASDAQ-Handel legte sie um 0,8 Prozent auf 61,52 USD zu. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie baute ihre Kursgewinne zwischenzeitlich bis auf das bisherige Tageshoch bei 61,75 USD aus. Bei 61,44 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ 53.791 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 06.09.2023 auf bis zu 75,91 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von 23,38 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 23.04.2024 (58,88 USD). Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 4,29 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.
Experten rechnen in diesem Jahr mit einer Dividendenausschüttung in Höhe von 0,000 USD, nach 0,000 USD im Jahr 2024.
Die Zahlen des am 31.01.2024 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024. Das EPS wurde auf 1,42 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,22 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,56 Prozent auf 1,15 Mrd. USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1,12 Mrd. USD in den Büchern gestanden.
Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q1 2025 voraussichtlich am 20.05.2024 vorlegen.
Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2028 4,92 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
