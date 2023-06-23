DAX15.813 -0,1%ESt504.281 +0,2%TDax3.133 -0,6%Dow33.761 +0,1%Nas13.382 -0,8%Bitcoin27.593 -1,2%Euro1,0908 -0,3%Öl74,45 +0,3%Gold1.924 +0,1%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag in Rot

26.06.23 12:04 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte zuletzt im Tradegate-Handel in Rot und verlor 1,6 Prozent auf 60,74 EUR.

Die Aktie verlor um 10:38 Uhr in der Tradegate-Sitzung 1,6 Prozent auf 60,74 EUR. In der Spitze büßte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 60,74 EUR ein. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 60,84 EUR. Im Tradegate-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 735 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 09.07.2022 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 121,72 EUR und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 50,10 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Am 04.05.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 54,57 EUR ab. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 10,16 Prozent sinken.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 22.05.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,16 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,03 USD je Aktie gewesen. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.105,36 USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1.073,80 USD eingefahren.

Die Vorlage der Q2 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 22.08.2023 terminiert.

Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,32 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

