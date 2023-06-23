DAX15.813 -0,1%ESt504.281 +0,2%TDax3.133 -0,6%Dow33.761 +0,1%Nas13.382 -0,8%Bitcoin27.593 -1,2%Euro1,0908 -0,3%Öl74,45 +0,3%Gold1.924 +0,1%
Aktienkurs im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag höher

26.06.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag höher

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagnachmittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Zuletzt stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 1,5 Prozent auf 67,62 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
61,44 EUR -0,29 EUR -0,47%
Charts|News|Analysen
für 0 € handeln

Die Aktie notierte um 16:08 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel legte sie um 1,5 Prozent auf 67,62 USD zu. Den höchsten Stand des Tages erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 67,77 USD. Mit einem Wert von 66,50 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 267.300 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Bei einem Wert von 124,05 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (09.07.2022). Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 83,45 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 29.04.2023 auf bis zu 60,45 USD und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 10,60 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,16 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,03 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,94 Prozent auf 1.105,36 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.073,80 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Am 22.08.2023 dürfte die Q2 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,32 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com

