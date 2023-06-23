Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag im Minus
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Montagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte zuletzt im Tradegate-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,7 Prozent auf 61,32 EUR.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 09:14 Uhr um 0,7 Prozent auf 61,32 EUR ab. In der Spitze büßte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 60,81 EUR ein. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 60,84 EUR. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im Tradegate-Handel 111 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Am 09.07.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 121,72 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 98,50 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 54,57 EUR ab. Mit einem Kursverlust von 11,01 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.
Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023 vor. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,16 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,03 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Auf der Umsatzseite kam es zu einem Plus von 2,94 Prozent im Vergleich zum Umsatz im Vorjahr. Jüngst wurde der Umsatz mit 1.105,36 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahreszeitraum waren 1.073,80 USD in den Büchern gestanden.
Mit der Q2 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 22.08.2023 gerechnet.
Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,32 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.
Zahlreiche Neuzugänge im Portfolio: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry im 1. Quartal 2023 investiert
Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefrot
Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
