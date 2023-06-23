DAX15.789 -0,3%ESt504.267 -0,1%TDax3.132 -0,7%Dow33.727 -0,7%Nas13.493 -1,0%Bitcoin27.744 -0,7%Euro1,0906 -0,3%Öl74,24 ±0,0%Gold1.932 +0,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Apple 865985 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 NVIDIA 918422 Novo Nordisk A1XA8R Deutsche Telekom 555750 Bayer BAY001 Allianz 840400 Deutsche Bank 514000 PayPal A14R7U Microsoft 870747
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX etwas höher erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schwächer -- EU überholt China bei Investitionen in Batterietechnik -- Porsche denkt über Hochleistungszellen in Serienmodellen nach
Top News
10 Fakten - Das Wichtigste zum Wochenstart an der Börse
Euro Dollar Kurs: Darum notiert der Euro zu Wochenbeginn stabil
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Aktie im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag im Minus

26.06.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag im Minus

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Montagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte zuletzt im Tradegate-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,7 Prozent auf 61,32 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
61,44 EUR -0,29 EUR -0,47%
Charts|News|Analysen
für 0 € handeln

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 09:14 Uhr um 0,7 Prozent auf 61,32 EUR ab. In der Spitze büßte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 60,81 EUR ein. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 60,84 EUR. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im Tradegate-Handel 111 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 09.07.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 121,72 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 98,50 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 54,57 EUR ab. Mit einem Kursverlust von 11,01 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023 vor. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,16 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,03 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Auf der Umsatzseite kam es zu einem Plus von 2,94 Prozent im Vergleich zum Umsatz im Vorjahr. Jüngst wurde der Umsatz mit 1.105,36 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahreszeitraum waren 1.073,80 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Mit der Q2 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 22.08.2023 gerechnet.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,32 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zahlreiche Neuzugänge im Portfolio: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry im 1. Quartal 2023 investiert

Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefrot

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent

Bildquellen: WHYFRAME / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.