Vor Fed-Entscheid: DAX sinkt -- Deutsche Bank macht weniger Gewinn -- Microsoft setzt auf KI-Boom -- Google-Mutter Alphabet schlägt Erwartungen -- Amazon, Snap, Porsche, Uniper, Varta, RWE im Fokus
Deutsche Börse-Aktie dennoch nur stabil: Deutsche Börse übertrifft mit Quartalsbilanz die Erwartungen und erhöht Prognose
US-Notenbank Fed verkündet Zinsentscheid am Abend - weitere Erhöhung erwartet
Kurs der Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag behauptet

26.07.23 12:04 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zeigt am Mittwochmittag wenig Änderung. Kaum Ausschläge verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel und tendierte zuletzt bei 69,29 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
62,29 EUR -0,91 EUR -1,44%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bewegte sich um 12:01 Uhr kaum. Das Papier stand via NASDAQ Bsc bei 69,29 USD. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 693 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (119,80 USD) erklomm das Papier am 09.08.2022. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 72,90 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Bei 60,45 USD fiel das Papier am 29.04.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 14,62 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Am 22.05.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,16 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,03 USD je Aktie gewesen. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.105,36 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.073,80 USD umgesetzt.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q2 2024 wird am 22.08.2023 erwartet.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Abschwung nach Pandemie: Zoom zeigt sich dennoch optimistisch für Asien-Pazifik-Geschäft

Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch

ARK Innovation ETF: Bestperformer schlägt sogar Cathie Woods Lieblingsaktie Tesla

