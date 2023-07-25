DAX16.131 -0,5%ESt504.346 -1,0%TDax3.234 -0,8%Dow35.465 +0,1%Nas14.113 -0,2%Bitcoin26.463 ±0,0%Euro1,1077 +0,2%Öl83,50 +0,4%Gold1.973 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank 514000 Microsoft 870747 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 Uniper UNSE01 NEL ASA A0B733 Plug Power A1JA81 Bayer BAY001 NVIDIA 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Alphabet A (ex Google) A14Y6F BASF BASF11 Apple 865985 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 BYD A0M4W9
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Vor Fed-Entscheid: DAX schließt im Minus -- Deutsche Bank macht weniger Gewinn -- Microsoft setzt auf KI-Boom -- Alphabet schlägt Erwartungen -- Tesla, Boeing, Amazon, Porsche, Uniper, Varta im Fokus
Top News
Börse Frankfurt zwischen Bilanzsaison & Fed-Entscheid: DAX rutscht gern 16.000-Punkte-Marke ab
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co am Nachmittag am Kryptomarkt
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Aktienkurs aktuell

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit positiven Vorzeichen

26.07.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit positiven Vorzeichen

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Mittwochnachmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Zuletzt stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 1,0 Prozent auf 69,99 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
63,18 EUR -0,02 EUR -0,03%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 16:08 Uhr konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 1,0 Prozent auf 69,99 USD. Den höchsten Stand des Tages erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 70,15 USD. Mit einem Wert von 68,97 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 358.425 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 09.08.2022 markierte das Papier bei 119,80 USD den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 71,17 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Am 29.04.2023 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 60,45 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit einem Kursverlust von 13,63 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 22.05.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,16 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,03 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.105,36 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Kennzahlen für Q2 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2023 präsentieren.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Abschwung nach Pandemie: Zoom zeigt sich dennoch optimistisch für Asien-Pazifik-Geschäft

Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch

ARK Innovation ETF: Bestperformer schlägt sogar Cathie Woods Lieblingsaktie Tesla

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent

Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.