Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit positiven Vorzeichen

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Mittwochnachmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Zuletzt stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 1,0 Prozent auf 69,99 USD.

Um 16:08 Uhr konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 1,0 Prozent auf 69,99 USD. Den höchsten Stand des Tages erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 70,15 USD. Mit einem Wert von 68,97 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 358.425 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 09.08.2022 markierte das Papier bei 119,80 USD den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 71,17 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Am 29.04.2023 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 60,45 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit einem Kursverlust von 13,63 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 22.05.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,16 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,03 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.105,36 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Kennzahlen für Q2 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2023 präsentieren.

