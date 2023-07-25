DAX16.180 -0,2%ESt504.367 -0,6%TDax3.246 -0,5%Dow35.438 +0,1%Nas14.145 +0,6%Bitcoin26.401 -0,2%Euro1,1069 +0,1%Öl83,51 +0,4%Gold1.971 +0,3%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications büßt am Mittwochvormittag ein

26.07.23 09:23 Uhr
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Mittwochvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt im Tradegate-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,8 Prozent auf 62,30 EUR.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte um 08:25 Uhr im Tradegate-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,8 Prozent auf 62,30 EUR. Zwischenzeitlich weitete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie die Kursverluste bis auf ein Tagestief bei 62,27 EUR aus. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 62,27 EUR. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 416 Stück gehandelt.

Bei 116,96 EUR markierte der Titel am 09.08.2022 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 87,74 Prozent. Am 04.05.2023 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 54,57 EUR. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 12,41 Prozent sinken.

Am 22.05.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 30.04.2023 endete, vor. Das EPS wurde auf 1,16 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,03 USD je Aktie verdient. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.105,36 USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 2,94 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.073,80 USD in den Büchern standen.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q2 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.08.2023 vorlegen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

