Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit grünen Vorzeichen
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagnachmittag zu den erfolgreicheren des Tages. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im NASDAQ-Handel gewann die Aktie zuletzt 2,5 Prozent auf 71,89 USD.
Um 15:53 Uhr ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ-Handel verteuerte es sich um 2,5 Prozent auf 71,89 USD. Zwischenzeitlich stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sogar auf 72,34 USD. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 70,07 USD. Zuletzt wechselten 428.240 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 06.09.2023 bei 75,91 USD. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 5,58 Prozent Luft nach oben. Am 13.08.2024 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 55,07 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit einem Kursverlust von 23,40 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.
Die Dividendenausschüttung für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre betrug im Jahr 2024 0,000 USD, in diesem Jahr dürfte sich die Dividende laut Expertenschätzungen auf 0,000 USD belaufen.
Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2024 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2024 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 0,71 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 0,61 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1,16 Mrd. USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1,14 Mrd. USD umgesetzt worden waren.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q3 2025 wird am 18.11.2024 erwartet.
Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2025 auf 5,32 USD je Aktie belaufen.
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
