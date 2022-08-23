  • Suche
26.09.2022 10:25

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag im Aufwind

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag im Aufwind
Zu den erfolgreicheren Aktien des Tages zählt am Montagmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im XETRA-Handel gewann die Aktie zuletzt 0,9 Prozent auf 76,92 EUR.
Um 12:22 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im XETRA-Handel an und legte um 0,9 Prozent auf 76,92 EUR zu. Kurzfristig markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 76,92 EUR ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 76,51 EUR. Zuletzt stieg das XETRA-Volumen auf 191 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Bei einem Wert von 250,00 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (04.11.2021). Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 69,23 Prozent wieder erreichen. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 74,74 EUR am 23.09.2022. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 2,92 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Im Durchschnitt gehen Experten von einem fairen Wert von 171,00 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie aus.

Am 22.08.2022 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.07.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,05 USD gegenüber 1,36 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Der Umsatz wurde gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 7,63 Prozent gesteigert. Der Umsatz lag zuletzt bei 1.099,46 USD, während im Vorjahreszeitraum 1.021,50 USD ausgewiesen worden waren.

Die Kennzahlen für Q3 2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 07.12.2022 präsentieren.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2023 liegen bei durchschnittlich 3,71 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Darum kritisiert ARK Invests Cathie Wood die Zinserhöhungen der Fed

Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch

Zoom Video Communications-Aktie: Rivale macht mächtig Druck

Bildquellen: ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

23.09.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Freitagnachmittag südwärts (finanzen.net)
23.09.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag tiefer (finanzen.net)
23.09.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verliert am Vormittag (finanzen.net)
20.09.22
Darum kritisiert ARK Invests Cathie Wood die Zinserhöhungen der Fed (finanzen.net)
11.09.22
Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch (finanzen.net)
08.09.22
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie: Rivale macht mächtig Druck (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
23.08.22
Zoom-Aktie fällt an der NASDAQ zweistellig: Zoom Video Communications erleidet Gewinnrückgang (finanzen.net)
23.08.22
Zoom Video Communications: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal (finanzen.net)

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

