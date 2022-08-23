Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag im Aufwind

Werbung

DAX schwankungsreich -- ifo-Index sinkt stärker als befürchtet -- Monopolkommission äußert Bedenken wegen Uniper-Verstaatlichung -- Vonovia sucht externe Investoren -- Varta, VW im Fokus

Preis für europäisches Erdgas sinkt auf niedrigsten Stand seit Ende Juli. Continental stoppt Verkauf bestimmter Schläuche. Iberdrola prüft wohl Anteilsverkauf an Erneuerbaren-Portfolio. Credit Suisse sieht sich bei Strategieüberprüfung auf gutem Weg. Ryanair will Flugpreise anheben. VERBIO erwartet Gewinnrückgang für 2022/23. TotalEnergies an Flüssiggas-Projekt in Katar beteiligt.