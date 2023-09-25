DAX15.295 -0,7%ESt504.129 -0,9%MSCIW2.880 ±0,0%Dow34.007 +0,1%Nas13.271 +0,5%Bitcoin24.754 -0,3%Euro1,0606 +0,1%Öl92,63 -0,8%Gold1.912 -0,2%
Blick auf Zoom Video Communications-Kurs

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verbilligt sich am Mittag

26.09.23 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verbilligt sich am Mittag

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications gab in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung ab. Zuletzt ging es um 0,5 Prozent auf 68,29 USD abwärts.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
64,24 EUR -0,29 EUR -0,45%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich um 10:20 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 0,5 Prozent auf 68,29 USD ab. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 762 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 12.11.2022 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 89,67 USD und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 23,84 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 60,45 USD ab. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 11,48 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 21.08.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS wurde auf 1,34 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 1,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.138,68 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 3,57 Prozent gesteigert.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,68 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Tischenko Irina / Shutterstock.com

