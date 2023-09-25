DAX15.265 -0,9%ESt504.129 -0,9%MSCIW2.880 ±0,0%Dow33.659 -1,0%Nas13.094 -1,3%Bitcoin24.735 -0,4%Euro1,0575 -0,2%Öl93,81 +0,4%Gold1.903 -0,7%
So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag ins Minus

26.09.23 16:08 Uhr

26.09.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag ins Minus

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zuletzt um 0,4 Prozent auf 68,35 USD nach.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 16:08 Uhr im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,4 Prozent auf 68,35 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 68,06 USD nach. Bei 68,19 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ Bsc-Handelstag. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 121.451 Stück.

Bei 89,67 USD erreichte der Titel am 12.11.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von 31,19 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 29.04.2023 Kursverluste bis auf 60,45 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 11,56 Prozent.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 21.08.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.138,68 USD gegenüber 1.099,46 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q3 2024 wird am 22.11.2023 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Der Gewinn 2024 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,68 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
