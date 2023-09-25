DAX15.352 -0,4%ESt504.144 -0,6%MSCIW2.880 ±0,0%Dow34.007 +0,1%Nas13.271 +0,5%Bitcoin24.785 -0,2%Euro1,0597 +0,1%Öl92,16 -1,3%Gold1.915 ±-0,0%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit KursVerlusten

26.09.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit KursVerlusten

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Dienstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im Tradegate-Handel zuletzt um 1,0 Prozent auf 64,11 EUR nach.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
64,24 EUR -0,29 EUR -0,45%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im Tradegate-Handel um 08:46 Uhr um 1,0 Prozent auf 64,11 EUR nach. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 64,11 EUR. Bei 64,13 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Tradegate-Handel. Bisher wurden via Tradegate 12 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Bei 86,30 EUR markierte der Titel am 11.11.2022 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 25,71 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Bei einem Wert von 54,57 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (04.05.2023). Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 14,88 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Am 21.08.2023 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,05 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent auf 1.138,68 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 vorlegen.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,68 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: laviana / Shutterstock.com

