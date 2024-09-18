Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications macht am Donnerstagnachmittag Boden gut
Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,8 Prozent auf 68,47 USD.
Die Aktie legte um 15:52 Uhr in der NASDAQ-Sitzung 0,8 Prozent auf 68,47 USD zu. In der Spitze gewann die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 68,84 USD. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 68,43 USD. Im NASDAQ-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 45.272 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Am 28.12.2023 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 74,75 USD an. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 8,41 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 13.08.2024 auf bis zu 55,07 USD und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 19,56 Prozent wieder erreichen.
Nachdem im Jahr 2024 0,000 USD an Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre ausgeschüttet wurden, gehen Analysten in diesem Jahr von 0,000 USD aus.
Am 21.08.2024 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.07.2024 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Das EPS belief sich auf 0,71 USD gegenüber 0,61 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1,16 Mrd. USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 2,09 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,14 Mrd. USD umsetzen können.
Am 18.11.2024 dürfte die Q3 2025-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.
Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 5,33 USD im Jahr 2025 aus.
