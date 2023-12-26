Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag gesucht
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Dienstagnachmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung zuletzt 0,8 Prozent im Plus bei 73,06 USD.
Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewann die Aktie um 16:08 Uhr 0,8 Prozent auf 73,06 USD. Den Tageshöchststand markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 73,25 USD. Bei 72,61 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den NASDAQ Bsc-Handel. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 416.197 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.
Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 08.02.2023 bei 85,11 USD. Gewinne von 16,49 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Am 27.10.2023 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 58,88 USD und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 19,41 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.
Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 20.11.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,07 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 1.101,90 USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1.136,73 USD ausgewiesen.
Voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q4 2024-Bilanz gewähren.
Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,95 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.
