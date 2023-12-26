DAX16.706 +0,1%ESt504.521 -0,1%MSCIW3.152 ±0,0%Dow37.473 +0,2%Nas15.040 +0,3%Bitcoin38.465 -2,8%Euro1,1030 +0,1%Öl81,04 +2,3%Gold2.055 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 Amazon 906866 NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T Apple 865985 BYD A0M4W9 BASF BASF11 Roku A2DW4X Microsoft 870747 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Allianz 840400 Plug Power A1JA81 NEL ASA A0B733 Coinbase A2QP7J BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht mit knappem Plus ins lange Weihnachtswochenende -- BYD baut Werk in Ungarn -- Nike enttäuscht mit Ausblick -- Tesla-Erweiterung in Grünheide -- RWE im Fokus
Top News
AstraZeneca-Aktie: AstraZeneca übernimmt Gracell Biotechnologies für einen Milliardenbetrag
Euro Dollar Kurs: Deshalb hält sich der Euro über der 1,10-Dollar-Marke
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
🎁 Das Weihnachtsgeschenk für Börsianer - Hier auspacken!
Aktienkurs im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag gesucht

26.12.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag gesucht

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Dienstagnachmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung zuletzt 0,8 Prozent im Plus bei 73,06 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
64,92 EUR 0,97 EUR 1,52%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewann die Aktie um 16:08 Uhr 0,8 Prozent auf 73,06 USD. Den Tageshöchststand markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 73,25 USD. Bei 72,61 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den NASDAQ Bsc-Handel. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 416.197 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 08.02.2023 bei 85,11 USD. Gewinne von 16,49 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Am 27.10.2023 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 58,88 USD und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 19,41 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 20.11.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,07 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 1.101,90 USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1.136,73 USD ausgewiesen.

Voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q4 2024-Bilanz gewähren.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,95 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag stärker

Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start in Rot

Freundlicher Handel: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 aktuell

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: nanantachoke / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"