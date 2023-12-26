DAX16.706 +0,1%ESt504.521 -0,1%MSCIW3.152 ±0,0%Dow37.386 -0,1%Nas14.993 +0,2%Bitcoin38.710 -2,2%Euro1,1013 ±-0,0%Öl79,05 -0,2%Gold2.063 +0,5%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications wird am Dienstagvormittag ausgebremst

26.12.23 09:23 Uhr
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Dienstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der London-Sitzung um 0,2 Prozent auf 70,85 USD ab.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
64,92 EUR 0,97 EUR 1,52%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der London-Sitzung um 17:30 Uhr 0,2 Prozent im Minus bei 70,85 USD. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 3.229 Stück.

Am 20.11.2023 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.10.2023 endete. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,29 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,07 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,16 Prozent auf 1.136,73 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q4 2024 voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 vorlegen.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

