DAX21.315 -0,4%ESt505.192 -0,5%Top 10 Crypto15,71 -5,7%Dow44.347 -0,2%Nas19.301 -3,3%Bitcoin95.920 -2,1%Euro1,0505 ±0,0%Öl77,17 -1,6%Gold2.742 -1,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Tesla A1CX3T Rheinmetall 703000 BASF BASF11 ASML NV A1J4U4 Microsoft 870747 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Bayer BAY001 Amazon 906866 Apple 865985 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Allianz 840400 Siemens 723610
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX im Minus -- Wall Street tiefrot - NASDAQ knickt ein -- DeepSeek sorgt für KI-Gewitter - Gefahr für NVIDIA-Aktie? -- BASF, Vonovia, Deutsche Wohnen, Twilio im Fokus
Top News
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Nachmittag entwickeln Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Nachmittag entwickeln
Warum der Eurokurs zum US-Dollar etwas zulegt Warum der Eurokurs zum US-Dollar etwas zulegt
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
German Fund Championship 2025: Das sind die diesjährigen Gewinner!
Blick auf Zoom Video Communications-Kurs

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag gesucht

27.01.25 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag gesucht

Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ-Handel an und legte um 0,8 Prozent auf 80,80 USD zu.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
74,15 EUR -2,51 EUR -3,27%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktie notierte um 15:53 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im NASDAQ-Handel legte sie um 0,8 Prozent auf 80,80 USD zu. Zwischenzeitlich stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sogar auf 80,84 USD. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 79,02 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ-Volumen auf 70.490 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 92,78 USD erreichte der Titel am 26.11.2024 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Gewinne von 14,83 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 55,07 USD ab. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 31,84 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

In diesem Jahr prognostizieren Analysten eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD je Aktie an seine Anleger ausbezahlt.

Am 25.11.2024 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.10.2024 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,67 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 0,47 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Beim Umsatz wurden 1,18 Mrd. USD gegenüber 1,14 Mrd. USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Mit der Q4 2025-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 03.03.2025 gerechnet.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 5,44 USD im Jahr 2025 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Handel in der Gewinnzone

Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 auf grünem Terrain

Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 in Grün

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Wer­bung

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Wer­bung

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"