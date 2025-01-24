Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag gesucht
Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ-Handel an und legte um 0,8 Prozent auf 80,80 USD zu.
Die Aktie notierte um 15:53 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im NASDAQ-Handel legte sie um 0,8 Prozent auf 80,80 USD zu. Zwischenzeitlich stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sogar auf 80,84 USD. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 79,02 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ-Volumen auf 70.490 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 92,78 USD erreichte der Titel am 26.11.2024 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Gewinne von 14,83 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 55,07 USD ab. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 31,84 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.
In diesem Jahr prognostizieren Analysten eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD je Aktie an seine Anleger ausbezahlt.
Am 25.11.2024 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.10.2024 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,67 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 0,47 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Beim Umsatz wurden 1,18 Mrd. USD gegenüber 1,14 Mrd. USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.
Mit der Q4 2025-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 03.03.2025 gerechnet.
Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 5,44 USD im Jahr 2025 aus.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
