Aktienkurs aktuell

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications springt am Mittag an

27.02.24 12:04 Uhr
Zu den erfolgreicheren Aktien des Tages zählt am Dienstagmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verteuerte es sich um 12,8 Prozent auf 71,22 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
65,47 EUR 6,71 EUR 11,42%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 12:03 Uhr ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verteuerte es sich um 12,8 Prozent auf 71,22 USD. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 63.271 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 01.03.2023 bei 76,97 USD. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 8,07 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 27.10.2023 Kursverluste bis auf 58,88 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Abschläge von 17,33 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre gab es im Jahr 2023 eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im kommenden Jahr dürften Schätzungen zufolge 0,000 USD ausgeschüttet werden.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 21.11.2023. Das EPS lag bei 1,29 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,07 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.136,73 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Die kommende Q1 2025-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 20.05.2024 veröffentlicht. Schätzungsweise am 03.03.2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications die Q4 2025-Finanzergebnisse präsentieren.

Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,94 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com

