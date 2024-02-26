Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag stark gefragt

Aktie im Fokus

Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Dienstagvormittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der Tradegate-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 10,7 Prozent auf 64,49 EUR nach oben.

Um 09:21 Uhr konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 10,7 Prozent auf 64,49 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie kletterte in der Spitze bis auf 64,49 EUR. Zum Tradegate-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 63,95 EUR. Zuletzt stieg das Tradegate-Volumen auf 3.006 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 28.02.2023 auf bis zu 74,99 EUR und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. 16,28 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Am 05.05.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 54,57 EUR ab. Mit einem Kursverlust von 15,38 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Nachdem Zoom Video Communications seine Aktionäre 2023 mit 0,000 USD beteiligte, dürfte das Unternehmen nun eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD je Aktie ausschütten.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 21.11.2023 vor. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,29 USD gegenüber 1,07 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.136,73 USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 3,16 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.101,90 USD in den Büchern standen.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q1 2025 wird am 20.05.2024 erwartet. Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Q4 2025-Ergebnisse Experten zufolge am 03.03.2025 präsentieren.

Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,94 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

