DAX17.502 +0,5%ESt504.878 +0,3%MSCIW3.326 -0,3%Dow39.069 -0,2%Nas15.976 -0,1%Bitcoin52.192 +3,9%Euro1,0848 ±-0,0%Öl82,65 +0,1%Gold2.036 +0,2%
NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 Rheinmetall 703000 Super Micro Computer A0MKJF Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Allianz 840400 Bayer BAY001 NEL ASA A0B733 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 BYD A0M4W9 BASF BASF11 Berkshire Hathaway A0YJQ2 HENSOLDT HAG000 SynBiotic A3E5A5
Neuer Rekord: DAX knackt 17.500 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- Munich Re verdient mehr als erwartet -- PUMA stellt sich auf Gegenwind ein -- PVA TePla, TeamViewer, Bitcoin im Fokus
BASF-Analyse: Hold-Bewertung für BASF-Aktie von Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Investment-Tipp Continental-Aktie: Warburg Research bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag stark gefragt

27.02.24 09:22 Uhr

27.02.24 09:22 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag stark gefragt

Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Dienstagvormittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der Tradegate-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 10,7 Prozent auf 64,49 EUR nach oben.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
64,82 EUR 6,06 EUR 10,31%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 09:21 Uhr konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 10,7 Prozent auf 64,49 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie kletterte in der Spitze bis auf 64,49 EUR. Zum Tradegate-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 63,95 EUR. Zuletzt stieg das Tradegate-Volumen auf 3.006 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 28.02.2023 auf bis zu 74,99 EUR und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. 16,28 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Am 05.05.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 54,57 EUR ab. Mit einem Kursverlust von 15,38 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Nachdem Zoom Video Communications seine Aktionäre 2023 mit 0,000 USD beteiligte, dürfte das Unternehmen nun eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD je Aktie ausschütten.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 21.11.2023 vor. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,29 USD gegenüber 1,07 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.136,73 USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 3,16 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.101,90 USD in den Büchern standen.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q1 2025 wird am 20.05.2024 erwartet. Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Q4 2025-Ergebnisse Experten zufolge am 03.03.2025 präsentieren.

Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,94 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

