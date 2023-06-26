DAX15.796 -0,1%ESt504.280 ±0,0%TDax3.103 -1,0%Dow33.715 ±-0,0%Nas13.336 -1,2%Bitcoin28.021 +1,0%Euro1,0963 +0,5%Öl73,38 -1,4%Gold1.925 +0,1%
Kursentwicklung

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zieht am Dienstagmittag an

27.06.23 12:04 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagmittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Die Aktie legte zuletzt in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung 0,3 Prozent auf 66,85 USD zu.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
61,22 EUR 0,03 EUR 0,05%
Charts|News|Analysen
für 0 € handeln

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 11:54 Uhr 0,3 Prozent im Plus bei 66,85 USD. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 143 Aktien.

Am 09.07.2022 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 124,05 USD und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Gewinne von 85,56 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Bei 60,45 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein am 29.04.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 9,57 Prozent sinken.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,16 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,03 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.105,36 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.073,80 USD umgesetzt.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q2 2024 wird am 22.08.2023 erwartet.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2024 setzen Experten auf 4,32 USD fest.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com

