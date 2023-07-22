DAX16.278 +0,9%ESt504.406 +1,4%TDax3.306 +2,2%Dow35.520 +0,2%Nas14.127 -0,1%Bitcoin26.473 -0,1%Euro1,1135 +0,4%Öl83,43 +0,6%Gold1.976 +0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank 514000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Tesla A1CX3T Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Microsoft 870747 NEL ASA A0B733 Amazon 906866 Plug Power A1JA81 Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) A1JWVX Uniper UNSE01 BYD A0M4W9 BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Apple 865985 Alphabet A (ex Google) A14Y6F
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Vor EZB-Zinsentscheid: DAX-Anleger in Kauflaune -- Fed: Leitzinserhöhung -- Mercedes hebt Prognose an -- Airbus: Gewinnanstieg -- VW verdient mehr -- eBay, Meta, KION, AIXTRON im Fokus
Top News
Nestlé-Aktie profitiert: Nestlé legt im ersten Halbjahr dank Preiserhöhungen deutlich zu
Mercedes-Benz-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Mercedes-Benz erhöht nach solidem zweiten Quartal den Jahresausblick
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Blick auf Aktienkurs

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Mittag

27.07.23 12:05 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Mittag

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Donnerstagmittag zu den Gewinnern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte zuletzt im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 1,5 Prozent auf 72,16 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
64,23 EUR 1,05 EUR 1,66%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere um 11:50 Uhr 1,5 Prozent. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 1.303 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 119,80 USD erreichte der Titel am 09.08.2022 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 66,02 Prozent wieder erreichen. Bei 60,45 USD fiel das Papier am 29.04.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit einem Kursverlust von 16,23 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023. Es stand ein EPS von 1,16 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,03 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz wurde gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 2,94 Prozent gesteigert. Der Umsatz lag zuletzt bei 1.105,36 USD, während im Vorjahreszeitraum 1.073,80 USD ausgewiesen worden waren.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 22.08.2023 erfolgen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Abschwung nach Pandemie: Zoom zeigt sich dennoch optimistisch für Asien-Pazifik-Geschäft

Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch

ARK Innovation ETF: Bestperformer schlägt sogar Cathie Woods Lieblingsaktie Tesla

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent

Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.