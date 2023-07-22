Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Mittag
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Donnerstagmittag zu den Gewinnern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte zuletzt im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 1,5 Prozent auf 72,16 USD.
Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere um 11:50 Uhr 1,5 Prozent. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 1.303 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 119,80 USD erreichte der Titel am 09.08.2022 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 66,02 Prozent wieder erreichen. Bei 60,45 USD fiel das Papier am 29.04.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit einem Kursverlust von 16,23 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.
Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023. Es stand ein EPS von 1,16 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,03 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz wurde gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 2,94 Prozent gesteigert. Der Umsatz lag zuletzt bei 1.105,36 USD, während im Vorjahreszeitraum 1.073,80 USD ausgewiesen worden waren.
Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 22.08.2023 erfolgen.
