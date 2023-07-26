Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Donnerstagvormittag seitwärts

Kurs der Zoom Video Communications

Ohne große Bewegung zeigt sich am Donnerstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Kaum Ausschläge verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Tradegate-Handel und tendierte zuletzt bei 64,20 EUR.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie kam im Tradegate-Handel um 08:50 Uhr kaum vom Fleck. Der Anteilsschein tendierte bei 64,20 EUR. Im Tageshoch stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 64,84 EUR. Die höchsten Verluste verbuchte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 64,19 EUR. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 64,19 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten 579 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (116,96 EUR) erklomm das Papier am 09.08.2022. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 82,18 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Am 04.05.2023 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 54,57 EUR nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 15,00 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Am 22.05.2023 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 30.04.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Das EPS wurde auf 1,16 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,03 USD je Aktie verdient. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.105,36 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.073,80 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2023 präsentieren.

Redaktion finanzen.net

