Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochmittag mit Kursplus

Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Mittwochmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,4 Prozent auf 68,60 USD.

Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere um 11:38 Uhr 0,4 Prozent. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 108 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 89,67 USD erreichte der Titel am 12.11.2022 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 30,71 Prozent zulegen. Am 29.04.2023 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 60,45 USD. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 13,48 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Am 21.08.2023 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,34 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,05 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.138,68 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Mit der Q3 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 22.11.2023 gerechnet.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,68 USD je Aktie belaufen.

